Puppy believed to be paralyzed defies odds, begins to walk again

(WHDH) — A puppy who was believed to be paralyzed after being thrown from a moving car is defying all odds and moving around again.

The puppy, named “Banky Brewster,” can be seen making small movements with her back legs in a video posted to the Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs Facebook page.

Banky had difficult hernia surgery and is undergoing physical therapy to help her walk, according to the post.

Banky was found when she was six-weeks-old after being thrown out of a car. Veterinarians initially believed Banky would be permanently paralyzed.

