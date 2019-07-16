RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (WHDH) — A puppy dropped off in a cereal box to an animal shelter in California has found her “fur-ever” home.

The 9-week-old pup covered in fleas came to the Riverside County Animal Services stuffed in a Crunch Berries box last week.

Several families showed interest in adopting the playful puppy that employees lovingly named Razz Berry.

The animal shelter held an adoption event, where families got to enter a lottery to welcome Razz Berry to their home.

The Sheets family won the lottery, allowing them to bring another dog into their family after their beloved 12-year-old puggle recently passed away.

