(WHDH) — A badly burned and severely injured puppy that was left cowering in the woods in Acton late last year has been adopted.

The MSPCA-Angell announced Tuesday on Twitter that 7-month-old Ramona is settling into her new home and that she is as “snug as a bug in a rug.”

Ramona spent the last four months at the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center while recovering from suspected chemical burns, a broken left, front elbow, and apparent bite wounds to her back.

An Acton woman who was walking her dog on a trail on Nov. 15 found the then-12-week-old pup with horrifying injuries, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

The woman notified the police and brought Ramona to the MSPCA-Angell’s medical center, where she underwent a procedure to remove dead skin to facilitate the creation of healthy tissue, as well as scar revisions and nasal surgery.

Don't know about you guys, but we could use some good news right about now. And we have some. Ramona has been adopted! She's settling into her new home and has NO issues staying inside, snug as a bug in a rug! #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/HliH7SGIgs — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 18, 2020

