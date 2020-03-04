ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A badly burned and severely injured puppy left cowering in the woods in Acton is ready to be adopted after months of rehabilitation.

Seven-month-old Ramona has spent the last four months at the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center as she recovers from suspected chemical burns, a broken left, front elbow, and apparent bite wounds to her back.

An Acton woman who was walking her dog on a trail on Nov. 15 found the then-12-week-old pup with horrifying injuries, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

The woman notified the police and brought Ramona to the MSPCA-Angell’s medical center, where she underwent a procedure to remove dead skin to facilitate the creation of healthy tissue, as well as scar revisions and nasal surgery.

“The resilience she’s shown in enduring one medical procedure after another is a testament to her courage and strong will,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the Boston Adoption Center. “The most rewarding part of Ramona’s journey, both for her and for us, will be to see her going home.”

Rafferty-Arnold says she’s expecting many people to show interest in adopting Ramona.

“Unfortunately, there’s only one Ramona, and our task now is to do everything possible to find her the best possible home,” she said.

The adopter must be committed to Ramona’s ongoing training.

“We’re adding beginner obedience training to her adoption fee to help her new person or family continue this journey along with Ramona,” said Rafferty-Arnold.

Would-be adopters can apply in-person at the MSPCA’s Boston location on Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Adopters whose lifestyles best fit Ramona’s needs will be notified beginning Tuesday.

