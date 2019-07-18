Puppy found clinging to life in Malden home reunited with officers who saved her

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog found caged and clinging to life in the basement of a squalid home in Malden is now safe and sound.

Star, a 3-month-old pit-bull pup, visited the Malden Police Station Thursday and was reunited with some of the men and women who rescued her last month.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, police said Star has made an amazing recovery.

When she was rescued, Star was said to be suffering from malnourishment, dehydration, liver damage, and possible broken bones. She weighed just 14 pounds.