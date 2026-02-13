BOSTON (WHDH) - Love is in the air at Logan Airport!

Massport is sharing the puppy love ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday, hosting a special afternoon meet-and-greet with all five of its therapy dogs.

Travelers and airport employees will be able to enjoy some tail wags and photos with Remi, Waffles, Campbell, Poppy, and Belle.

