Puppy love? MSPCA hopes to find new home for chocolate lab after operation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A four-month-old chocolate Lab will be looking for a new home after an operation later this month.

Annie was given to the MSPCA by a family who couldn’t care for the dog because of a condition where she’s unable to control her bladder. The MSPCA is looking to raise more than $5,000 for surgery to deal with the problem or bring it to a level that can be addressed by medication, director of adoption Anna Rafferty-Arnold said.

The surgery is scheduled for the end of the month, and Rafferty-Arnold said Annie will be up for adoption afterwards — and raring to go.

“She’s a bit of a handful, in that great young Lab puppy kind of way,” Rafferty-Arnold said.

