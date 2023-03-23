To mark National Puppy Day, a day meant to celebrate four-legged friends (regardless of age), we at 7NEWS asked our viewers on Facebook and Twitter to send in some of their favorite canines and they responded with an ocean of love for their furry friends.

We received nearly 1,000 submissions within the first hour of us putting out our request. Our hope was to pick a “Puppy of the Day,” but after reviewing so many submissions, we know there wasn’t any one pup that stole our hearts: every dog was amazing.

But for the sake of having a top dog, we picked two – one from Facebook and one from Twitter – to mark the occasion.

Shout-out to @capecod2000 on Twitter for sharing Myla the ShiChi with us and the same to Stephanie Garneau on Facebook, who shared Nacho the rescue dog.

Our Puppies of the Day, courtesy of @capecod2000 on Twitter who shared Myla the ShiChi with us (left) and Stephanie Garneau on Facebook, who shared Nacho the rescue dog (right).

Folks, we can’t emphasize this enough: they were ALL great pups.

Take a look at some of them down below and please, head to our respective Facebook and Twitter posts to see the ocean of pet photos we received.

And if you’re considering adding a puppy to your family, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding prospective adopters this National Puppy Day that now is the perfect time to take in a new puppy or adult dog from your local shelter, as well as at ARL’s Boston, Dedham and Brewster locations, which you can find here.