Puppy parade takes place for patients in Charlestown hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patients at Spaulding Hospital in Charlestown were treated to a puppy parade just outside of their windows.

The hospital had puppies paraded around by their owners so patients could look outside and get some joy from the sight.

Some patients were seen waving to the dogs as they frolicked about the neighborhood.

The parade was put on as an effort to lift spirits during the coronavirus crisis but may become a regular occurrence, according to staff at the hospital.

