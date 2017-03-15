Puppy recovering from ‘worst ever case of mange’ needs new home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at Boston’s MSCPA-Angell animal shelter said a puppy that’s recovering from a “worst ever case of mange” is in need of a new home.

Sheba, a four-month-old bulldog/pitbull mix, was found shivering on a street in Dorchester in February. Officials said all of the dog’s fur had been stripped off and that she was covered in “painful, oozing sores.”

Andrea Bessler, a veterinary technician at the shelter, said she had never seen such a severe case of mange in her 11 years of practice.

Officials said Sheba was found without tags. Staffers believe she may have been abandoned due to her disease.

Sheba was said to be too weak to stand or walk when crews found her. She’s since been treated with special “superchargers” that have boosted her immune system. She’s also been treated by a special dermatologist.

In just a few weeks, officials say Sheba’s fur will grow back. She’ll be ready for a new home at that point.

Those interested in adopting Sheba can email adoption@mspca.org or drop into the shelter to apply.

