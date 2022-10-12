GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A mixed-breed puppy who had been shot and paralyzed was found dragging himself around during the Kentucky flooding. He now has a new set of wheels as he looks for a new home.

Sweet Paws Rescue volunteers from Massachusetts found the puppy, since named Baby Steven, immobile from the waist down. They later learned he had a bullet from a BB gun lodged in his spinal cord, which has caused his paralysis. Volunteers transported him, as well as several other animals, north for adoption.

Baby Steven has since undergone rehab and physical therapy. He visited New Hampshire-based Walkin’ Pets, where he was outfitted with a rear support dog wheelchair.

“He really likes to be able to move with the help of his wheels, run and play with other dogs. The wheelchair gives him the opportunity to get his energy out since he’s a puppy, and he loves it,” said Christine Cooke, Baby Steven’s foster mom.

Baby Steven is now available for adoption. Sweet Paws is hoping to find an adopter who has experience caring for a disabled dog who can continue to rehabilitate him and tend to his special needs.

“He has a really good disposition, and I would never overlook that kind of dog ever, even if they have special needs,” said Cooke.

