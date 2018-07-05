Puppy undergoes emergency surgery after being impaled by branch on walking trail

A puppy underwent emergency surgery Thursday after being impaled by a tree branch while on a walk in Cohasset, officials said.

A local couple was walking their 10-month-old Vizsla, named Lexi, on the trails of Whitney Woods when a large branch suddenly pierced the puppy’s neck.

“We decided to explore some trails that we don’t usually explore and there were a lot of trees down,” Lexi’s owner Barbara Field said. “We think that Lexi jumped over a fallen tree and landed on a protruding stick.”

Officers on off-road utility vehicles drove over a mile into the woods and found the dog “bleeding profusely” near King Street, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

David Curry says Lexi was off of her leash and walking a few feet behind him when he heard is disturbing noise that he won’t soon forget.

“She yelped. I heard a yelp,” he said. “I looked back in the woods about 10 feet and I saw blood coming out off her neck.”

The branch pierced an artery in Lexi’s neck, causing blood to spill out an alarming rate.

“The blood was flowing pretty badly,” Field said. “Dave picked her up and tried to carry her but we were at least a mile and a third away from the street.”

Lexi was taken to Crazy Paws Veterinary Clinic, where she was stabilized and later transported to VCA Animal Hospital in Weymouth for surgery.

After receiving several pints of blood, antibiotics, and fluids, Lexi was stable enough to operate on, officials said.

Authorities and doctors are hopeful that Lexi will make a full recovery.