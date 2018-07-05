Puppy undergoes emergency surgery after being impaled by large branch

A puppy underwent emergency surgery Thursday after being impaled by a tree branch while on a walk in Cohasset, officials said.

A local couple was walking their 10-month-old Vizsla, named Lexi, on the trails of Whitney Woods when a large branch suddenly pierced the puppy’s neck.

Officers on off-road utility vehicles drove over a mile into the woods and found the dog “bleeding profusely” near King Street, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Lexi was taken to Crazy Paws Veterinary Clinic, where she was stabilized and later transported to VCA Animal Hospital in Weymouth for surgery.

After receiving several pints of blood, antibiotics, and fluids, Lexi was stable enough to operate on, officials said.

Authorities and doctors are hopeful that Lexi will make a full recovery.