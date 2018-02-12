Puppy walking again after being shot in back

(WHDH) — A four-month-old puppy found in Mercedes, Texas is on the road to recovery after being shot multiple times in the back.

When Ava was found, she was unable to walk. Rescue Dogs Rock NYC wrote on Facebook, “One of the bullets is lodged in her vertebrae as you can see in this x-ray causing paralysis.”

Rescuers brought to New York to work to get the specialized care she needed.

With the help of her physical therapists, Ava is now taking her first steps again.

