BOSTON (WHDH) - A 4-month-old puppy is looking for a forever home after her previous owners surrendered her to the MSPCA-Angell in Boston once she broke her leg in her new home.

The miniature pinscher named Coco fractured her radius bone when she jumped out of her new owner’s arms while she attempted to leash her, according to the MSPCA.

The owners brought Coco to the MSPCA-Angell West in Waltham for an evaluation. They then surrendered her to MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain animal care and adoption center after discovering the pup’s curiosity and boundless energy was too much for them to handle.

Coco is now recovering and the veterinary team hopes her fracture will heal on its own without further medical intervention, but says possible surgery may be required.

“This is a particularly sad case because Coco is so playful and energetic, but her injury will restrict her movement over the next several weeks, and that’s especially tough for puppies who want to run and play,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director at the MSPCA-Angell adoption center in Boston, . “We are committed to finding a home that will provide her the love and attention that she craves.”

Anyone interested in adopting Coco is asked to email adoption@mspca.org.

The MSPCA says staff is being especially careful when evaluating potential adopters given Coco’s history.

“We’ve redoubled our efforts [since the start of the pandemic] to match adopters with animals who fit seamlessly into their lives, particularly with respect to activity level, to reduce the chances of an adoption not working out,” Rafferty-Arnold said.

