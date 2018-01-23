Puppy with ‘rhinoceros’ skin makes full recovery after rescue

(WHDH) — A puppy who was rescued as a stray in Mexico has found his forever home in Alberta, Canada, and is looking a hundred times better than he did before.

Reddit user Amanda Villeneuve shared photos of her puppy Odin’s transformation from an injured pup covered in ringworm to a much healthier, one-eyed troublemaker on January 22.

Odin’s litter had been saved by rescue organisation Isla Animals on Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and Villeneuve and her husband met Odin while volunteering for the rescue’s clinic.

Isla Animals described Odin as having “skin like a rhinoceros” when he was rescued with his siblings.

