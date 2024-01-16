A 29-year-old man from Rhode Island was arrested in Lynnfield overnight after authorities say he allegedly tried fleeing from police in a U-Haul van.

Massachusetts State Police said Alexander Encarnacion was arrested after troopers were initially called to Billerica around 10:30 p.m., where local police said officers were pursuing a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul down a series of roads and onto Route 3 southbound.

According to a state police spokesperson, the suspect driving the van had allegedly tried breaking into a storage facility along with a group of accomplices, who had sped off in a sedan.

While the sedan was not pursued, Billerica police continued after the U-Haul van before it got onto I-95 northbound, where troopers continued to track it.

During that time, authorities observed that “the van’s rear license plate was covered and that the suspect driving it was wearing an orange ski mask.”

The van eventually reached Wakefield, where the driver struck a series of stop sticks deployed by police, but continued even after hitting the tire deflation devices.

By 10:45 p.m., the suspect was able to get off I-95 at Exit 59 in Lynnfield, where he then allegedly crashed into an empty Lynnfield police cruiser by Summer Street.

Authorities said the suspect then fled on foot before being located by an MSP K9 an hour later. Encarnacion was then taken to Lahey Hospital in Peabody, where he was treated for dog bites suffered during his apprehension.

Encarnacion was released from the hospital soon afterwards and was then booked on charges that included:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of a Crash that Caused Property Damage

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Failure to Stop for Police

Marked Lanes Violation

Speeding

Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The Providence, RI, resident was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday morning.

