BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - With coronavirus cases surging both locally and nationally, there is a growing push to put precautions back in place to help prevent the spread.

Bay State communities, including Belmont and Nantucket, have reinstated mask mandates as the transmission of COVID-19 remains high.

Other mandates nationwide have brought a mix of opinions from Republicans.

“You got one of two choices. If you’re inside, either you’re vaccinated or you have to wear a mask,” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said. “There is a choice. On the other hand, we don’t want mask mandates — get vaccinated, the infection rate goes down, and you don’t have a mandate.”

Cassidy, who is also a doctor, says he’s opposed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

“I do disagree with Gov. DeSantis,” he added. “The local officials should have control here.”

DeSantis has said, “Parents have the fundamental right to raise their children, their health, and well-being…It’s our belief that this should be a parent’s choice.”

Students in Florida are already returning to the classroom.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says it might be time for them to mask up again.

“If it gets to the point where this doesn’t change in the next couple of weeks, they may need to be mandated,” he said.

