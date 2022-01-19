WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a teenager killed in Worcester last Saturday is pleading with the public to come forward with information about the fatal shooting.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot near the Big Y parking lot at 100 Mayfield St. around 2:45 a.m. found a 17-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the teen as Jazmin Rosario.

They released a statement that read in part, “It is never easy to part ways with a loved one and even less easier transferring emotion into words. A beautiful, young soul taken from her prime by a traumatic circumstance. Leaving so much of this world unexplored…We would of given anything in this world to have celebrated her 18th birthday with her the 20th of this month. She was not some nobody wandering the streets, she was a one of a kind soul. That impacted the lives of so many people with her infectious smile and charismatic personality.”

The statement went on to read, “We are pleading with the public to come forward with any information that can help bring the vile criminal who had the audacity to take our loved ones life to justice. No one deserves to go through what we are going through and no one has the right to be anyones executioner. We plead with the public to take a step into our shoes to put yourself into this nightmare we are currently living and show sympathy and compassion for our family and help bring this criminal to justice.”

An investigation remains ongoing but police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637.

