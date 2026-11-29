DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - For 75 years, Putnam Pantry has been serving up sweet traditions — but this year their commercial oven failed, and they had to rely on a nearby commercial kitchen to save the day.

In the middle of its busiest baking day of the year, with orders for 170 pies, the thermostat in its commercial oven failed.

With 60 pies still to make and 18 dozen cookies to bake, the owners called the owner of Northshore Culinary Center, a shared commercial kitchen that provides space for small food businesses, bakers, and food truck operators, who agreed to let them finish their cooking there.

“There is something incredibly special about being part of a small business community where people genuinely want to see one another succeed,” the business wrote in a post. ” His generosity, resourcefulness and genuine desire to help others succeed are qualities that cannot be taught.”

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