BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new professional women’s hockey team came one win away from a league championship earlier this year.

Fresh off their playoff success, the team is now set to enter its second season playing nameless no longer after the Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled names for all six of its teams on Monday.

The Boston team will be known as the Boston Fleet.

Minnesota, which bested Boston in the 2024 PWHL championship, will be known as the Minnesota Frost.

Other team names include Montréal Victoire, the New York Sirens, the Ottawa Charge and the Toronto Sceptres.

“The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community,” said PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer in a statement.

“Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we’re elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club,” said PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford.

The PWHL said Boston’s “Fleet” name “pays homage to Boston’s collective spirit and rich maritime history, representing the city’s unified strength and resilience.”

The team’s green logo combines the letter B with the shape of an anchor.

“The forward-leaning shape communicates momentum, reflecting the city’s sporting legacy and the team’s advancement on the ice,” the PWHL said.

The PWHL held its first games in January to great fanfare and excitement from local hockey fans.

As the then unnamed PWHL Boston took the ice as Tsongas Arena in Lowell, many supporters celebrated the return of professional women’s hockey to the region after previous teams ceased operations.

PWHL Boston completed its regular season and bested Montreal in its first playoff series in May. The win punched Boston’s ticket to the championship series against Minnesota, and prompted more excitement from fans.

PWHL Boston’s pursuit of the Walter Cup continued to draw attention during the championship, driving some ticket prices for the decisive Game 5 past $3,100.

Players and fans across the country rallied around their respective teams even while clubs played without names.

With the PWHL having finally christened its slate of a half-dozen teams, Scheer said officials are looking forward to the new season.

“The PWHL has united the professional women’s hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities,” she said. “We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey.”

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 PWHL season are currently on sale.

Branded Boston Fleet merchandise is also on sale through the Fleet website.

Officials have not yet announced the scheduled for this year’s Fleet season.

