MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A python was reunited with its owner on Monday after being found “roaming around” an apartment building in Mansfield.

Police say the two-foot python’s owner called to claim him, but not before officers nicknamed him “Cuddles” and had a show-and-tell at roll call.

The snake is now “happily reunited” with his owner, according to police.

