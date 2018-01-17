Python found wrapped around alligator on golf course

(WHDH) – It’s pretty common to see an alligator lounging on a Florida golf course, but a group of golfers came across a far more unusual sight: a Burmese python wrapped around an alligator.

According to FOX 13, the golfers came across the reptiles at the 10th hole of the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples last Friday.

“It was unbelievable because this rather large python was wrapped around the alligator, but the head of the python was inside the mouth of the gator,” Richard Nader told the station.

Nader managed to get some shots of the reptiles without getting too close, and posted the photos to Facebook with the caption, “‘Wild’ day on the 10th hole today! That’s an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand.”

“There’s no question, we think the gator won,” Nader said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)