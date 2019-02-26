GLASGOW, Scotland (WHDH) — A woman unpacking her suitcase after flying for 9,000 miles made a startling discovery.

Moira Boxall found a spotted python hiding in her shoe following her flight from Queensland, Australia to Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday.

She called the Scottish SPCA, who took the non-venomous snake into quarantine.

The snake appeared to be doing well.

