Two Python hunters captured a nearly 20-foot-long snake in the Florida Everglades earlier this month.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis were hunting the invasive species when they spotted the Burmese python that they thought could break records.

“That thing dwarfs everything I’ve seen before,” Pavlidis said. “I know very well that could be the biggest snake I ever see in my entire life.”

The two men were able to capture the snake, which measured 18.9 feet long and weigh 104 pounds, breaking the state’s record.

“My biggest fear throughout that whole ordeal was losing her,” Ausburn said. “Every single snake that we take out of the environment is one less consuming our native wildlife and that’s really what we do it for.”

