(WHDH) — A veterinary clinic in Australia removed an unusual object from a coastal carpet python’s stomach.

A local snake catcher brought the wild snake into the clinic after it had slithered into a home and ingested a slipper.

A radiograph showed the slipper lodged inside the snake.

The clinic performed surgery on the reptile and removed the foreign object.

The snake went through rehabilitation and is expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)