QB Cam Newton arrives in Boston ‘ecstatic’ to be playing for Patriots

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton touched down at Boston Logan Airport on Wednesday night, telling 7NEWS he is “ecstatic” to be playing with the team this season.

Newton remained tight-lipped as he waited for his luggage and boarded a Blue Line bus outside shortly after 7 p.m., but he was sure to toss in a quick “go Pats!”

The 31-year-old added, “As you probably know, I’ve been warned not to talk much.”

A number of Patriots fans happened to be on the same flight from Atlanta.

“I didn’t even know the whole time,” one shocked fan said. “It’s an honor to be on the same flight with Cam Newton.”

Newton posted a hype video to his Instagram earlier in the day showing his workout with wide receiver Julian Edelman. After catching a beautiful deep pass from Newton, Edelman can be heard saying, “It very well could be like that.”

He is a veteran of nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was selected in the first round with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Newton started 124 of the 125 regular-season games he played for the Panthers and completed 2,371 of his 3,980 passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns.

His 4,806 rushing yards are third in NFL history among quarterbacks, ranking only behind Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham. He also set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

Newton won the NFL MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer will likely compete with Newton for the starting quarterback spot in Foxborough following the departure of Tom Brady.

All three quarterbacks are due to report to Gillette Stadium in the coming days for the start of NFL training camp.

