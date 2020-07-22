QB Cam Newton arrives in Boston ‘ecstatic’ to be playing with Patriots

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton touched down at Boston Logan Airport around 7 p.m. Wednesday telling 7NEWS he is “ecstatic” to be playing with the team this season.

Newton, 31, remained tight-lipped as he waited for his luggage and boarded a Blue Line bus outside, but he was sure to toss in a quick “go Pats!”

Newton posted a hype video to his Instagram earlier in the day showing his workout with wide receiver Julian Edelman.

He is a veteran of nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was selected in the first round with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Newton started 124 of the 125 regular-season games he played for the Panthers and completed 2,371 of his 3,980 passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns.

His 4,806 rushing yards are third in NFL history among quarterbacks, ranking only behind Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham. He also set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

Newton won the NFL MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer will likely compete with Newton for the starting quarterback spot in Foxborough following the departure of Tom Brady.

