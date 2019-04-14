Quadriplegic athlete teams up with firefighter to complete Boston Marathon route

BOSTON (WHDH) - A quadriplegic athlete completed the Boston Marathon route on Sunday with the help of a Boston firefighter.

In 2010, a high school hockey injury paralyzed Matt Brown. But he has not let that hold him back from following his dreams.

For several years, Brown and firefighter Lucas Carr have taken on the grueling 26.2 miles together.

With rain in the forecast, Brown and Carr decided to hit the route a day early.

Taking on the marathon alone, they were met with cheering fans and a lot of smiling faces when they finally crossed the finish line.

“It was just me and him on the course,” Brown said. ” We kind of just took that in as ourselves and tried to just have the most fun that we can.”

The team ran to support those with spinal cord injuries and to set an example of resilience and determination.

Brown has written a story about his journey called, “Line Change.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)