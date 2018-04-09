Quadriplegic athlete teams up with girlfriend to complete Boston Marathon route

BOSTON (WHDH) — A quadriplegic athlete and his girlfriend completed the Boston Marathon route Monday, fulfilling his personal goal of running the race.

Matt Wetherbee was paralyzed two years ago when he fell head-first into a gym wall while playing basketball. He now uses a wheelchair. He and his girlfriend Kaitlyn Kiely hoped to compete in this year’s marathon in the disabilities division but missed the deadline. They decided to run the route on their own, with Kiely pushing Wetherbee in a racing wheelchair.

“These two have just motivated all of us, just so many people, people they don’t even know to push themselves and not give up,” said Wetherbee’s sister.

Boston-based company Hotshot sponsored the couple’s run as part of their “Unfinishers” campaign. Kiely ran the race herself last year and struggled with muscle cramps. She said that was her motivation to race with her boyfriend on Monday.

“I’m just happy that everyone’s here and that we’re sharing this experience with everyone,” said Wetherbee.

The couple managed to complete the 26.2-mile route late Monday afternoon. They also ran to raise money for Journey Forward in Canton, the facility where Wetherbee goes for rehab.

