GUILDHALL, Vt. (WHDH) — A Guildhall, Vermont house that looks seemingly normal on the outside comes with an unusual feature.

The historic home built in 1880 on Courthouse Drive features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and seven jail cells, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The building served as the Essex County Jail until 1969, with the main house being the jailer’s residence.

The jail still has the original prison cells with barred windows and the jailer’s office.

The property is selling for $149,000.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)