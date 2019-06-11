‘Quality of Life’ operation results in 8 prostitution arrests in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation into prostitution and drug activity in Lawrence resulted in eight arrests on Monday, officials said.

Crime, gang, and narcotics detectives conducting an operation dubbed “Quality of Life” arrested four people on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee, according to the Lawrence Police Departement.

Two others were taken into custody on drug charges, while another two people were nabbed on outstanding warrants.

The operation was part of the department’s “ongoing effort to aggressively combat all quality of life issues.”

During the course of the investigation, officials say a male detective posed as a “John,” which is a term commonly used to describe individuals that are seeking out prostitutes.

Police also urged the public to report any issues that adversely affect the quality of life in Lawrence.

