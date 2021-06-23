People across the country may have spent a good amount of time in quarantine this past year but many never mastered the spelling of that word.

AT&T analyzed Google Trends to find the most misspelled word for each state and discovered that Massachusetts and 11 other states struggle to spell quarantine correctly.

The most common misspelling was reportedly “corn teen.”

Other commonly misspelled words included favorite — commonly misspelled as “favourite,” coronavirus — commonly misspelled “caronavirus,” and which — commonly misspelled as “wich or witch.”

