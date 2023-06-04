(CNN) — A fifth person was found dead after a group went missing during a fishing trip in northeastern Quebec, authorities announced Sunday.

Authorities say they found the body of Keven Girard, 37, in the St. Lawrence River Saturday night. He went missing after his 11-person fishing group got caught in a tide. Four children, who were found unresponsive on the beach, also died in the incident.

Girard, from Les Bergeronnes, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police. Authorities had been searching with divers, boats and helicopters.

Emergency responders were called at 2 a.m. Saturday to Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside municipality on the northern shore about the incident, a spokesperson for the Quebec provincial police told CNN.

Six of 11 people in the group were rescued. Five remained missing overnight, including Girard, the spokesperson said.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, four children, all over the age of 10, were found unresponsive and sent to the hospital, where they died, authorities said.

Quebec police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson said.

