Queen, Adam Lambert to play show in Massachusetts this summer

Brian May, from left, Adam Lambert, and Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert pose for a photo at the "The Crown Jewels" residency press conference at the MGM Resorts aviation hanger on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Queen, with frontman Adam Lambert, will rock Massachusetts this summer when they take to the road for their “Rhapsody” tour.

In wake of the successful “Bohemian Rhapsody” movie, the classic rock band announced Monday that the Xfinity Center in Mansfield will mark one of 23 North American stops.

The show is slated for Sunday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via Live Nation.

The tour kicks off on July 10 in Vancouver.

The new film based on the late Freddie Mercury is set to become the largest grossing music biopic in history.

