Queen Elizabeth to celebrate 92nd birthday on Saturday

(WHDH) — Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating her 92nd birthday on Saturday.

She will mark the occassion at a birthday concern at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tom Jones, Sting and Kylie Minogue are schedule to perform.

The queen has spent this week entertaining leaders from 53 Commonwealth Nations in London.

Queen Elizabeth was born in London in 1926 and ascended to the throne in 1952 when after her father’s sudden death.

Her coronation took place the following year, making her Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the world’s oldest serving sovereign.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)