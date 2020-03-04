Britain's Queen Elizabeth wears gloves as she awards the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) to Anne Craig, known professionally as actress Wendy Craig, during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday March 3, 2020. Buckingham Palace declined to confirm whether the Queen was taking the precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

(CNN) — As global concern mounts about the spread of the coronavirus. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured wearing gloves at a ceremony.

The monarch wore long gloves at the investiture ceremony Tuesday, prompting speculation about whether it was a precaution against coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace played down the decision, saying it is not unusual for the Queen to wear gloves for public engagements.

But while she does often wear gloves, photos from previous investitures show that she does not normally wear them while awarding honors.

During the ceremonies, which take place at Buckingham Palace, a member of the royal family presents medals to people who have been awarded honors, such as knighthoods.

Royals come into close contact with people during the ceremonies, shaking their hands and pinning medals to their chests.

One person who received an MBE Tuesday was D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, who was honored for his charity work.

In a video posted on the royal family’s Twitter account, the Queen can be seen wearing gloves as she presents Billinge with his medal.

On Wednesday, however, the Queen was seen greeting guests at Buckingham Palace without gloves on.

Older people appear to be more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, The Queen will celebrate her 94th birthday on April 21.

Transmission of viruses between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

They can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

