LONDON (WHDH)– For many in the royal family– and many watching the ceremonies marking the Queen’s death around the world– it evokes some painful memories of Princess Diana’s ceremonies 25 years ago.

Many watching the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall were watching the Queen’s grandsons, Princes William and Harry, who marched in a similar procession in 1997.

Princess Diana’s funeral in London came after she divorced now-King Charles III then died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while her driver tried to escape paparazzi. This left the young Harry and William, just 12 and 15 at the time, without their mother.

Just as they did as boys in 1997, the brothers greeted the mourning public, this time in Scotland, accompanied by their wives.

Five years ago, Harry said a young boy like himself at the time should not have had to grieve in public. Still, he completed the long march behind his grandmother’s coffin alongside his brother, despite reports of a royal rift after Harry decided to part from the royal family.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)