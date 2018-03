BOSTON (WHDH) - Queen Elsa used her magic to help a police truck get back on the snowy Boston roads.

Elsa pushed the truck out of the snow in the South End, all by herself.

Afterwards, she curtsied while letting it go on its way.

Boston received over a foot of snow following March’s third nor’easter.

