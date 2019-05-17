LONDON (WHDH) — The Queen of England is looking for someone to keep up with the royal family’s digital presence as they continue to make headlines.

A digital communications officer is being sought “to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family,” according to the job posting.

The employee would join a fast-paced, dynamic team responsible for daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms.

Those applying must have previous experience managing websites and social media accounts, preferably in a high-profile environment.

Photography, videography and good writing skills are also a must.

The Monday through Friday position pays 30,000 pounds, which translates to about $38,000.

Applications are due by May 26.

