BOSTON (WHDH) - Queen Latifah will being jamming out at the Esplanade along the Charles River this summer as she headlines the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

The Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner will sing a selection of hits on July 4 that touch upon several genres, including jazz, rap, R&B, Broadway and more.

Boston’s Independence Day celebration will also feature musical icon Arlo Guthrie, Massachusetts native and semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent Amanda Mena, and three-time Emmy Award-winning vocal trio, the Texas Tenors.

The traditional 20-minute Grucci Fireworks display, accompanied by the music of the Boston Pops, will close out the show.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

