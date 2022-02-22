LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the 95-year-old queen.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

