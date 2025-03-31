DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The questionnaire potential jurors in the upcoming Karen Read retrial will have to fill out has been released.

Jury selection for the upcoming retrial starts Tuesday, April 1.

The court will begin with a large pool of names, up to 150 a day.

Judge Beverly Cannone will then seat Norfolk County residents who could decide Karen Read’s fate.

Both Read’s team and the commonwealth will be able to get rid of at least a dozen people from the pool without having to tell the judge why, known as peremptory challenges.

In a defeat for the defense, Cannone is barring some expert testimony from a retired FBI agent.

Read hoped the former FBI agent would give the jury his opinions on police misconduct, as well as the use of red solo cups and leaf blowers to gather blood evidence from the snowy Canton Yard where victim John O’Keefe was found unresponsive.

Cannone ruled “…jurors are perfectly qualified to evaluate the adequacy of the police investigation in this case without the assistant of expert testimony…”

Additionally, trial watchers wonder whether disgraced state trooper Michael Proctor will testify and whether Read will testify in the second trial.

Proctor was fired for misconduct.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)