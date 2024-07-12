SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Sutton called off their search Thursday night for a missing 4-year-old girl who is living with autism.

Come Friday morning, questions remained about the child as police declined to give further information about the situation.

Sutton police first asked for the public’s help in a post on Facebook near 5:30 p.m. Police said they were searching for the girl, named Eva, in the area of Peachtree Drive.

Police said there was a “heavy police and fire presence” related to the surge and urged anyone who saw Eva to call 911.

In an update near 7:30 p.m., police said they were no longer asking for assistance regarding Eva.

“Thank you to all who shared, looked, and offered info,” police said.

While Thursday’s search continued, neighbors said they were out in full force trying to find Eva.

“Everybody is out,” said Randa Tawadros. “Everybody is walking around. Some people have their ATVs in the woods.”

Jeff Cardin said the area where police were searching is a tight knit neighborhood.

“We all look out for each other,” he said. “…You do what you got to do. It’s a little kid.”

“I’ve got an autistic nephew,” Cardin continued. “And I’d expect them all to do the same thing.”

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office was leading the investigation related to Eva but did not respond to a request for additional information as of around 9 a.m. Friday.

