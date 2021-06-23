NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A group of quick-thinking men rescued a deer in distress from Newport Harbor Tuesday afternoon.

They say they spotted the animal in the water near a Rhode Island marina and after several attempts to wrangle the deer, the men were able to get it onto a boat.

They blindfolded it and got it to the shore before setting it free again.

The manager of the marina said it was great to see the deer sprint off.

“It was a good feeling,” George Shaver said. “Where that thing was going it was not going to it was not going to turn out well. To see the thing sprint off into the tree line like they do. There were a couple of kids on the shore I don’t think they knew what was going on when the thing came by them a goods feeling for sure.”

He said he often sees deer swimming out in open water, but he was concerned this deer was going to get hit by a boat by swimming so close to the shore.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)