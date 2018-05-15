Quick-thinking officer saves man who collapsed from seizure at New Hampshire Hospital

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A quick-thinking police officer is being credited with saving the life of a man who suddenly collapsed after suffering an apparent seizure while visiting New Hampshire Hospital over the weekend, officials said.

Campus police officer Roy Pywell jumped into action around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when a man in the lobby of the hospital dropped to the floor and stopped breathing.

Pywell began CPR compressions and was able to help the man regain consciousness. A short while later, EMS crews arrived on scene and took the man to Concord Hospital.

The man’s current condition was not immediately clear.

The New Hampshire State Police Campus Unit is comprised of 10 full-time sworn police officers, four full-time dispatchers and five civilian security staffers.

