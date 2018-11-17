Quick-thinking workers credited with saving man after Yarmouth wood chipper accident

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Some quick-thinking tree company workers are being credited with saving one of their colleagues following a wood chipper accident in South Yarmouth on Friday.

Moments after the 31-year-old worker was badly injured by a wood chipper, police say his coworkers quickly made a reverse tourniquet out of a belt and kept the man calm until paramedics arrived.

Although the Dennisport man lost most of his leg, he was listed in stable condition at Cape Cod Hospital.

