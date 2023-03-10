While a bit of a chill is in the air this morning, the skies are bright and the winds are light. That sunshine will warm us up quickly as morning temps that run in the 20s, bounce back into the 40s to near 50 this afternoon. While morning sunshine fades behind afternoon clouds, the overall day is nice as dry weather prevails.

Clouds thicken this evening and some scattered rain and snow showers break out overnight. While I don’t expect a lot of snow, slushy coatings are possible, especially inland, where up to an 1″ across the higher terrain is possible.

Scattered rain and snow showers linger into tomorrow morning, although tend to be more confined to Southeast Mass during the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly and raw day with temps in the mid 30s to near 40.

Sunday looks nice as temps bounce back into the mid 40s with some sun.

The big story next week will be the Nor’easter for Monday night into Tuesday. As an area of low pressure rapidly strengthens to our south, it’ll get cut off from the jet stream and wobble around either just south/southeast of our coast, or even into our coast. The exact track will dictate the rain/snow line, but giving the strength of the storm and how it cuts off from the jet and loops around New England, hefty snow totals, rain totals and very strong winds are possible. Look for gusts 50-60mph, locally stronger at the coast. Tides aren’t astronomically high, but with a storm this strength, we’ll still have to watch coastal flood and erosion potential.

As of now, the highest snow totals favor the higher terrain. It’ll be a pasty snow too, capable of power outages where it adds up and increases stress on the trees thanks to strong winds. The graph below gives early insight where highest probabilities of 12″+ are… higher terrain. Again, track ultimately will determine where the rain/snow line is, so even closer to the coast, I wouldn’t rule out snow yet. A lot of time and space between now and then, so check back in for updates!