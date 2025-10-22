After a soaking rain this morning, things were much quieter this afternoon. This morning, scattered downpours gave most towns 1/2″ – 3/4″ of rain, with lighter amounts on the Cape and a few overachievers surpassing 1″ of rain.

After the morning soaking rain moved out, we were left with a few very isolated showers in the afternoon. That isolated afternoon shower chance will be back for both Thursday and Friday. Both days we’ll start with morning sunshine and bring in the possibility of a shower or two in the afternoon hours. Both days have a very low chance, but that chance is there. Like today, most will be dry in the afternoon, but some towns (including Boston, today) did see a little afternoon shower.

While the remainder of the week and weekend is quiet (yes, small shower chance but compared to this morning it’s quiet), it’s also cooler. As this area of low pressure slowly exits and moves eastward, it will be replaced by cooler air. Our average high for today is now down to 60° and that’s about where we’ll be for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature a chilly breeze once again, with the wind backing down for Friday.

The weekend forecast is a bit crisp, but it’s not blustery. Temperatures will be cool and chilly, especially early on in the morning, but we won’t have much wind so there won’t be that biting factor to the air. Both Saturday and Sunday looking like nice, crisp fall days!