BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys took part in a free concert in Quincy on Saturday as thousands of people came out to celebrate the city’s 400th anniversary.

It was a coming home ceremony for one of Boston’s most iconic bands, which had its first practice on Hancock Street and has since gone on to release several anthems, including Shipping Up to Boston.

Lead singer Ken Casey said, “Quincy is the epitome of regular people and the Boston area it’s just awesome hard working town.”

Saturday was only the third time the band has played back home in Quincy.

